Former Cardinals catcher, broadcaster Tim McCarver passes away at 81

Tim McCarver, a 21-year MLB veteran and longtime FOX Sports broadcaster, died Thursday. He was 81 years old.

McCarver began his big-league career in 1959 with the St. Louis Cardinals at the age of 17. His best years came in 1966 and 1967, when he made consecutive National League All-Star teams as a catcher. He was the MVP runner-up in '67.

McCarver played in three World Series and won two rings (1964, 1967). He hit .311 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in those three series.

The Hall of Fame remembers 2012 Frick Award winner Tim McCarver, who passed away on Thursday.https://t.co/Np1cTyEJbV pic.twitter.com/ydNjOJqrBY — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) February 16, 2023

He went on to also play for the Phillies, Expos and Red Sox in a career that spanned 1,909 games. In Philadelphia, McCarver became the personal catcher for future Hall of Fame pitcher Steve Carlton. McCarver had a career batting line of .271/.337/.388, hit 97 home runs and finished his career with 645 RBIs. He is one of 31 players ever to play in four different decades.

Statement from Phillies Managing Partner & CEO John Middleton on the passing of Tim McCarver. pic.twitter.com/e2Dk98nh5s — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 16, 2023

He was a three-time Sports Emmy Award winner and won the 2012 Ford C. Frick award for his work as a broadcaster.