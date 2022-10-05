French basketball player goes viral for interesting name

By Ryan Gaydos

The American basketball world was introduced Tuesday to two possible top picks in next year’s draft in Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, as the G League Ignite squad took on France’s Metropolitans 92.

As Wembanyama scored 37 points and Henderson scored 28 points, NBA fans’ attention turned to another French basketball player — Steeve Ho You Fat. The power forward immediately went viral.

Ho You Fat was born in Cayenne, French Guiana, and has been playing professional basketball across France since 2008. He has played for Cholet Basket, Olympique Antibes, ALM Evreux Basket, Chorale Roanne Basket, BC Orchie, Rouen Metropole Basket, ALM Evreux Basket and Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92.

Announcer: "[Steeve] Ho You Fat with the three. Yes I just said that. That is that man's name. Don't tweet at me."



He's just doing his job 🤣pic.twitter.com/J1nXjxZtYv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 5, 2022

Ho You Fat is in his second full season with the Metropolitans. He averaged 3.2 points and 1.9 rebounds last season.

As he went viral, Ho You Fat commented on his sudden rise to social media fame on Instagram.

"Looks like they really want that jersey," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Wembanyama is a 7-foot-2 center who is slotted to be the top draft pick next year. Along with his 37 points, he made seven three-pointers with five blocks and four rebounds.

"I’m gonna tell you something that’s been going on in my life, like, for my whole life, since I’ve been a kid, even before I played basketball," Wembanyama told The Associated Press before the game. "I’ve always tried to do (something) different. I’m not even talking about sports, whatever. Any field, I’m always trying to be original, something original, something one of one, something that’s never been done before. And this is really how it worked in my life. I don’t know where it comes from. I think I was born with it. I’ve always been trying to be original. Unique, that’s the word."