Monterey County cleared for high-contact outdoor sports to return

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Monterey County meets the state's criteria to bring back high-contact outdoor sports, including football.

Under the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy, counties must typically wait until the orange tier to play outdoor high-contact sports, but if the county's adjusted case rate is 14 per 100,000 or less, they can resume with restrictions.

