Skip to Content
CNN - Politics

Special counsel to indict Hunter Biden in gun case this month, DOJ says

<i>Kevin Wurm/Reuters/File</i><br/>Special counsel David Weiss intends to seek an indictment against Hunter Biden relating to gun charges.
Kevin Wurm/Reuters/File 06 Sep 23
Kevin Wurm/Reuters/File
Special counsel David Weiss intends to seek an indictment against Hunter Biden relating to gun charges.
By
today at 12:54 PM
Published 1:28 PM

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Special counsel David Weiss intends to seek an indictment against President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, relating to gun charges by the end of the month, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Hunter Biden had previously reached a deal involving a gun possession charge that would have allowed him to avoid prosecution if he met certain conditions over a 24 month period. Once his plea deal fell apart in court the future of the gun deal has been in limbo.

“The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest. The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date,” the special counsel’s office said in a court filing.

Biden’s lawyers are expected to submit their own filing by the end of the day.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content