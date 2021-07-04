New Woodward book to cover last days of Trump presidency

CNN - Politics

By Elizabeth Stuart and Jamie Gangel, CNN

Legendary investigative journalist Bob Woodward has already covered fear and rage within the Trump White House, and soon, he will release a third book on Donald Trump‘s final days in office.

The title of the book has not yet been announced, but CNN has learned that it will be published on September 21 by Simon & Schuster, which published Woodward’s first two bestsellers on the former President.

This time, the two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist is working with Robert Costa of The Washington Post for an extensive look into the end of the Trump presidency and its transition to the Biden administration. According to a description from the publisher, the book will stretch into the early months of the Biden presidency.

Woodward’s first book on Trump, 2018’s “Fear,” detailed the measures taken by top officials and White House aides to prevent what they saw as a president unhinged, unable to control his own impulses, and unaware of how much danger his rash decisions could bring.

“Rage,” which came out last year, took readers inside the Oval Office during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, confirming that Trump understood how contagious and deadly the virus was long before the American people were made aware.

Trump declined to sit down for an interview with Woodward for “Fear,” but he gave the journalist unprecedented access for “Rage,” granting 18 free-ranging interviews, some in-person and many over the phone.

It’s unclear whether Trump agreed to give Woodward and Costa interviews for the upcoming book, but the pair had sat down with Trump on the campaign trail during the 2016 presidential election. That interview served as the inspiration for both titles of Woodward’s earlier books.

“Real power is, I don’t even want to use the word, fear,” Trump told Woodward and Costa in March 2016.

“I bring rage out,” Trump also said. “I do bring rage out. I always have. I don’t know if that’s an asset or a liability, but whatever it is, I do.”

