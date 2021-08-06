Skip to Content
Pacific Grove charitable organization reports stolen trailer with equipment

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) A charitable organization in Pacific Grove has had its trailer filled with equipment used for fundraising events stolen.

Kiwanis Club fundraises for youth in Pacific Grove by making pancakes and giving all their earnings to other organizations in Pacific Grove serving youth.

Kiwanis Club was expected to have a fundraiser Saturday. The Monterey Firefighters Association decided to lend their equipment to help Kiwanis Club for tomorrow's event.

