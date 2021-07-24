“Ghost gun” recovered at scene of shooting that left one person wounded in Hollister

Top Stories

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Hollister Police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded overnight.

Police say they were following reports of a shooting at the 1500 block of Gabilan Drive when they located a victim with a gunshot wound in the area.

Police say there were reports of an argument between multiple people in an alleyway behind an apartment complex. Witnesses also reported hearing gunfire.

When officers arrived on scene, police say they noticed a vehicle fleeing the area.

The victim is expected to be okay while in a statement to media Hollister Police did not verify if a suspect had been apprehended or not.

Police did say they recovered a "ghost" handgun and other related items at the location where the shooting took place.

Investigators also followed up on leads on an apartment identified by witnesses as possibly being connected to a suspect in the shooting.

Police say they collected additional evidence at that apartment complex with the help of Monterey County Sheriff's Office Swat Team members.