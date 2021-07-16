Skip to Content
CHP has warning for drivers after fatal crash on Highway 101

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION) California Highway Patrol is reminding drivers involved in accidents to remain in their cars until help arrives and move their vehicle out of the roadway if possible.

Early Friday morning, a driver was killed after getting in an accident and exiting their car to call 9-1-1 for help. The driver was then struck by another passing vehicle.

According to AAA, the pandemic led to a 45% drop in daily car trips in 2020, but traffic has since rebounded closer to pre-pandemic levels. Despite fewer cars on the road in 2020, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says traffic deaths increased by 7.2% compared to 2019.

