One lucky Santa Cruz County resident announced as winner of California Dream Vacation giveaway

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- California's "Vax for the Win" incentive program saw its first winners in the California Dream Vacations Giveaway drawings and one of them includes a Santa Cruz County resident.

The individual has not been identified by the state, but will be notified directly by the California Department of Public Health.

Winners from the following counties were also announced: Alameda, Contra Costa, Orange, San Francisco and San Mateo.

Californians 18 and older who were at least partially vaccinated were automatically entered into the prize drawing.

Each of the winners will now be able to take a trip to one of six cities, including Anaheim, L.A., Palm Springs, San Diego or San Francisco.

The winners will be able to take up to four people and will also be provided $2,000 to spend on their respective trip.

The giveaways don't stop there: Select clinics in the Bay Area and Los Angeles area still have a limited supply of free passes to Six Flags theme parks for Californians coming in to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Details can be found at covid19.ca.gov/vax-for-the-win