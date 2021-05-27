Hundreds mourn mass shooting victims in San Jose vigil

Top Stories

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION)

Hundreds of people gathered at San Jose City Hall on Thursday evening to mourn the victims of the San Jose mass shooting. The killings of the VTA employees by one of their own co-workers shook the city and the nation.

Many arrived with flowers and candles to pay their respects to nine people who lost their lives at the VTA rail yard facility. One of the victims died overnight at a San Jose hospital.

