California public health releases guidance for marathons and other running, walking events

Top Stories

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The California Department of Public Health has released new guidance for hosting marathons and other walking/running endurance events.

The guidance also indicates that these events can begin taking place with the guidance in mind beginning May 1.

Some of the guidance across all tiers in the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy system indicates that these events can only take place with in-state participants who have gone through a pre-registration process.

State health says participants should not be allowed to share drinking bottles or other personal items/equipment.

Food vending and other public post-event nutrition for participants is okay so long as attendees and participants follow social distancing guidelines.

Festival area or entertainment at marathons (live performances, in-person viewing parties, etc.) are not allowed according to public health. "This draws crows and intermingling of households. An announcer during the event is permitted."

For our Central Coast counties in Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz, there are some additional guidelines in terms of capacity now that each county is in the orange tier:

Events are limited to 200 participants per hour and 500 total participants.

If all participants are tested or fully vaccinated, events may have a maximum of 1,500 participants.

Should any of our Central Coast counties advance to the yellow tier, these are the adjustments on capacity for marathons and other walking/running endurance events:

Events in yellow tier counties would be limited to 500 participants per hour and 1,500 total participants.

If all participants are tested or fully vaccinated, events may have a maximum of 3,000 participants.

For more info on the guidance from California Department of Public Health you can click the download button below