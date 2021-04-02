25 people displaced after fire damages Harvest Street apartment complex

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) An overnight fire at an apartment complex on Harvest Street has left 25 people displaced and multiple people injured.

The Salinas Fire Department says flames got so intense that some of the people escaping the fire had to jump out of second story windows and were injured in the process.

Those who were injured were still responsive as crews on scene say no one was killed in the blaze.

Preliminary investigation from Salinas Fire says the flames sparked around 3 a.m. Friday.

Crews say the fire started in two apartment units and spread to six others before crews were able to put out the flames.

Salinas fire says they were able to put out the flames in about 30 minutes and at this time don't know the cause of the fire.