Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 12:03 pm
Published 12:01 pm

Biden administration puts a stop to ‘Public Charge’ restrictions for immigrants

ImmPIC

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Biden administration has stopped enforcing the "Public Charge" rule restricting immigrants from applying for residency if they received public assistance and benefits such as food stamps.

The Santa Cruz County Immigration Project says many local families avoided applying for much-needed assistance during the pandemic for fear of immigration enforcement.

Tonight at 6 p.m., KION's Jocelyn Ortega will have more from immigration attorneys and advocates on what this now means for local immigrant communities.

News / Politics / Santa Cruz County

Jocelyn Ortega

Jocelyn Ortega is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content