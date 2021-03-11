Biden administration puts a stop to ‘Public Charge’ restrictions for immigrants

Top Stories

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Biden administration has stopped enforcing the "Public Charge" rule restricting immigrants from applying for residency if they received public assistance and benefits such as food stamps.

The Santa Cruz County Immigration Project says many local families avoided applying for much-needed assistance during the pandemic for fear of immigration enforcement.

Tonight at 6 p.m., KION's Jocelyn Ortega will have more from immigration attorneys and advocates on what this now means for local immigrant communities.