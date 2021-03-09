Santa Cruz County businesses prepare for indoor services as they move to red tier
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County is moving to the less restrictive red tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, and business owners are preparing their locations for the possibility of more customers indoors.
In the red tier, the following business sectors can open:
- Amusement and theme parks- open at 15% capacity starting April 15
- Gyms and fitness centers- open indoors at 15% capacity
- Movie theaters- open indoors with capacity limited to 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer
- Museums, zoos and aquariums- indoors with capacity limited to 25%
- Outdoor live events- open at 20% capacity starting April 1
- Restaurants- indoors with capacity limited to 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer
- Retail- capacity limited to 50%
- Shopping centers- indoor capacity limited to 50%
While some businesses were able to thrive under restrictions and pandemic circumstances, others faced the loss of customers, profits and the uncertainties of keeping business going.
