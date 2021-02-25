Hundreds of CZU Fire victims experience delays in rebuilding efforts

Top Stories

DAVENPORT, Calif. (KION) More than 900 Santa Cruz County homes were destroyed during the CZU Fires, and many residents are still displaced today, according to Santa Cruz County Spokesperson Jason Hoppin.

Construction crews continue in their efforts to rebuild in many mountainous burn areas, including Boulder Creek and Davenport, but say lack of water and power resources are causing delays in the rebuilding process for many displaced residents.

KION's Jocelyn Ortega will have more from construction crews in Davenport who say they are overwhelmed with high demand tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.