today at 7:09 pm
How kids feel about going back to the classroom

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION)

Two brothers Joshua and Justin McDonald say they are more than ready to go back to school.

School districts in Monterey County are finalizing plans to return for students K-6th grade, after the county met the threshold to reopen.

At this point in time, a year into distance learning, there brothers demonstrate how children know the drill: wear your mask, stay six-feet-apart and wash your hands often.

Their mother, Christi McDonald says she feels there is evidence to support that schools can return with the right safe measures in place and believes the outcome will really improve people's mental health.

"I think that everyone will take a collective sigh of relief once we get past this hurdle of going back," said McDonald.

