Spreckels home badly damaged in overnight fire

SPRECKELS, Calif. (KION) Monterey County Regional Fire is investigating the cause of an overnight fire that left a home in Spreckels badly damaged.

According to MCRFD, the home was located on Spreckels Lane and Spreckels Blvd right off Highway 68.

Crews say at least one person had to be rescued as crews were putting out the flames early Thursday morning.

The individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment along with a second individual.

MCRFD says the home was damaged enough to where no one can occupy the home at this time.