First responders monitoring rainy weather conditions for possible hazards

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) First responding agencies across the Central Coast are monitoring weather conditions that could cause possible hazards, including mudslides, rockslides and downed trees and power lines.

KION forecasters are expecting rain on Sunday and tracking stronger system will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

CAL FIRE is monitoring burn scar areas from August 2020 wildfires for potential mudslides.

KION's Elisha Machado will have a live report with ways to prepare and what you should be on the lookout for tonight on KION at 8:00 p.m.