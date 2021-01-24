Rain, Wind, and Even Snow

Weather Authority

Air Quality Report (As of 11:45pm)

Good to moderate for all reporting areas.

Weather Story: Sunday morning expect low clouds in the valleys and around the Monterey Bay. A cold front will bring light to moderate showers to the Central Coast late Sunday morning. Brief down pours and strong, gusty conditions are expected late Sunday afternoon as the cold front moves across the Central Coast. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the 50s. Snow levels will drop with this system. Two to three inches is possible in the Santa Lucia Mountains, and a half an inch to an inch in the south Diablo Mountains. Scattered showers will continue into Monday morning.



Overnight: Mostly clear skies, but expect patchy fog around the coast and valley locations. Lows in the 40s on the coast with a few inland valleys dipping into the 30s.

Sunday: Foggy, with light to moderate showers moving in late morning with brief downpours and gusty winds later Sunday afternoon. Highs in the 50s.



Extended: Showers will linger into Monday. A stronger system may reach our shores on Wednesday with the potential for heavier rain which could impact burn scars. Please prepare in advance and remain tuned to our forecast. All the while, expect highs only in the 50s.

From the National Weather Service

**Wind Advisory**

From 7 PM Sunday to 10 AM Monday for the Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, including the cities of Seaside, Monterey, and Marina



Expect Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.





Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Burned trees in recent burn scars will be particularly susceptible.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 29th – February 4th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought most of our viewing area. A small slice of southeastern Santa Clara and northeastern San Benito Counties are considered to be in Severe Drought.