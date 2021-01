Top Stories

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

On Tuesday night, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) reported 21,596 customers were without power in Santa Cruz County at 9 p.m.

A communications representative tells KION crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power for people.

The area impacted the highest is Boulder Creek with 4,062 customer's in the dark. Followed by the Felton area with 3,285 customers without power.