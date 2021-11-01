Santa Cruz Police issues 28 citations and arrests 8 people over Halloween weekend

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) "While most visiting ghosts, ghouls, goblins were parading & celebrating responsibly, others required a timeout from SCPD," The Santa Cruz Police Department said their social media post.

The SCPD announced that there weren't any significant violent incidents in the downtown area on Halloween 2021.

However, the police department said they were busy over 24 hours through the night into the early hours of November 1st. Santa Cruz Police said they received more house party-related calls over the weekend than in past years.

These were the statistics from over the weekend the department released:

28 infraction citations, including 22 for triple-fine violations

8 arrests, seven of which were misdemeanors and one was felony warrant

Santa Cruz Police said most of the triple fines were due to open alcohol containers.