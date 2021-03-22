City of Santa Cruz looking to hire part-time school crossing guards

Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) As schools slowly begin to reopen, so are some job positions. The city of Santa Cruz is looking to hire temporary, part-time school crossing guards.

Santa Cruz Police Department says they're in immediate need of filling open positions. Their crossing guards range from college students, retirees and stay-at-home parents.

The days are: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. There's no school Wednesdays.

The hours are: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and again at 12:20 p.m. 2:20 p.m.

Applications are for elementary schools in the City of Santa Cruz.

Applications can be found here.

For additional information, people are welcome to email Crossing Guard coordinator Kelsey Crowe at Kcrowe@cityofsantacruz.com, or call (831) 420-5850.