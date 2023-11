People who live in oversized vehicles will need to buy a permit in order to park their oversized vehicle on certain city streets starting on Monday.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): The City of Santa Cruz will start enforcing a new oversized vehicle ordinance.

