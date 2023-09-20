Skip to Content
Santa Cruz County warns of unhealthy air quality that could stay until Friday

today at 2:51 PM
Published 2:48 PM

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency advises people within the county to stay vigilant of smoke coming from fires in Northern California and Oregon that are creating unhealthy air quality all the way down on the Central Coast.

Since Thursday night air quality has ranged from unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy for all groups in parts of the Central Coast. Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency says the smoke could continue until at least Friday.

Smoke can lead to eye and throat irritation coughing and difficulty breathing. People at the greatest risk include young children, older adults, pregnant women and people with respiratory conditions (such as asthma or emphysema) or heart conditions.

People in sensitive groups are asked to avoid going outside for prolonged periods. People should avoid outside physical activities and stay inside, if possible.

To view the latest air quality, click here.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

