Main Street businesses prepare for protests during Ron DeSantis campaign visit

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - Florida Governor and Republican Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will be visiting Salinas on Thursday.

Businesses in Salinas are getting ready for more protests ahead of governor Ron DeSantis’s visit.

On Sunday people could be seen holding signs saying: "Ban DeSantis not immigrants" "No DeSantis."

On Thursday AG leaders in Salinas will be holding a fund raiser for his presidential election campaign.

Salinas City Councilmember Anthony Rocha very vociferous in his disapproval taking to social media saying: "It's shameful and insulting that Salinas valley agriculture executives are spending thousands to promote DeSantis campaign and bringing his hateful rhetoric to Salinas." Others like Jeff Gorman saying his visit is simply free speech.

“They seem to be attacking freedom of speech and they are attacking community leaders, business leaders that have brought huge amounts of tax revenue to the Monterey County area. As well as development capital to revitalize Salinas," said Gorman, chairman for the Monterey County republican party.

Frank Savino owns Aqua Blue in Salinas.

“It's your right to speak out what your views are and supporting for your candidate. I knew that there would be a, you know, just a conflict between the parties and the beliefs that people have on each side." said Savino.

Frank’s business is near where the protest will take place.

"I think that. for the most part, people will keep it peaceful. I believe there will be plenty of police support," said Savino.

Other businesses owners I spoke to are worried it could turn violent.

We checked with Police Chief Roberto Filice, he said no additional assistance has been requested from his department.

There will be two on the week of Ron DeSantis arrival. One is on Thursday on main street and the other is a cruise protest on Wednesday at 5pm.