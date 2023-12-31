7.5-magnitude earthquake hits western Japan triggering tsunami warning

By Emiko Jozuka and Hanako Montgomery, CNN

Tokyo (CNN) — A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck western Japan on Monday afternoon, triggering a tsunami alert and prompting an official warning to residents to evacuate affected coastal areas as soon as possible.

The earthquake struck at 4:10 p.m. local time at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) around 42 kilometers (26 miles) northeast of Anamizu in Ishikawa prefecture, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along coastal regions of western Japan.

In a televised address, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi urged people living in areas under tsunami warnings to evacuate to higher ground.

Footage from Japanese public broadcaster NHK showed cameras shaking vigorously as waves slammed into the coastline when the quake hit Ishikawa prefecture.

Houses were also rocked by the earthquake, according to video posted on social media.

The powerful quake was followed by a series of strong aftershocks, according to USGS.

A 6.2 magnitude aftershock at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) struck at 4:18 p.m. local time around 4 kilometers (2.4 miles) southwest of Anamizu, according to USGS.

Some 58 kilometers (about 36 miles) away, tremors of 5.2 magnitude were recorded, and another 5.6 magnitude aftershock was reported closer to the initial quake, according to USGS.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters at his official residence that the government would provide the public with timely and accurate information.

Japan’s Kansai Electric said in a statement on X that no abnormality had been reported at nuclear plants in the area.

This is a breaking story. Updates to come.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.