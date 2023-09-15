French ambassador is being ‘held hostage at the French embassy’ in Niger, says Macron

By Dalal Mawad and Chris Liakos, CNN

(CNN) — The French ambassador to Niger and other French diplomats are “literally being held hostage at the French embassy,” according to French president Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to the Côte D’Or region in France on Friday, Macron said that “food was prevented from being delivered” to the embassy in Niamey, and that the ambassador was “eating military rations.”

The ambassador, Sylvain Itte, “cannot go out, he is persona non grata and he is being refused food,” Macron also said.

After seizing control of the West African country in July, the military junta ordered Itte to leave the country. It later revoked his visa and instructed police to expel him.

But the diplomat remained in place, according to the French presidency, with French authorities reiterating that they do not recognize the authority of the junta.

