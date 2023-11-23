Investigators believe New York man and his wife were killed in vehicle that exploded at US-Canada bridge, sources say. Here’s what we know

By John Miller and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — Investigators believe a New York man and his wife were the two people killed in a car that crashed and exploded at a US-Canada border crossing near Niagara Falls on Wednesday, law enforcement sources say, and the FBI sees no link to terrorism.

Alarms were raised from New York to Washington, DC, late Wednesday morning after the explosion on the US side of the Rainbow Bridge crossing. Law enforcement sources said a Bentley traveling at a high rate of speed struck a curb, then hit a guardrail that sent the vehicle airborne and into a screening area of the checkpoint.

Despite initial concerns of a terror attack, the FBI has not found any connection to terrorism and no explosives were found at the scene, the agency’s Buffalo field office announced Wednesday night. The case is being turned over to local police as a traffic investigation.

“I want to be very, very clear to Americans and New Yorkers, at this time there is no indication of a terrorist attack,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a news conference Wednesday evening.

“Two individuals died in the vehicle,” Hochul said, noting the car is associated with a western New York resident.

According to law enforcement sources, investigators believe the crash involved a man who lived in New York State and was riding with his wife in a Bentley.

The man had plans to attend a KISS concert in Canada but when it was canceled he went to a casino in the US instead, investigators believe. The crash occurred sometime after the couple left the casino, the sources said.

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions,” Hochul said of the vehicle’s occupants Wednesday. She noted it is still unclear whether the crash was an accident or an intentional act.

The explosion prompted a temporary shutdown of all four bridges between Canada and the US near Niagara Falls on one of the busiest travel days of the year. Three of the bridges reopened later Wednesday, but Rainbow Bridge remains closed.

Here’s what we know so far.

Crash looked ‘absolutely surreal,’ governor says

The vehicle was traveling at an “extraordinarily high rate of speed” when it approached the border crossing around 11:30 a.m. and hit a barrier, Hochul said.

The impact sent the car soaring several feet into the air before it came crashing down into a Customs and Border Protection booth and burst into flames, Hochul said. She described footage of the incident as “absolutely surreal.”

An officer working in the booth received treatment for minor injuries, she said.

The vehicle was “basically incinerated” and pieces of the wreck were scattered across more than a dozen checkpoint booths, the governor said.

A witness, Rickie Wilson, told CNN affiliate WKBW that seeing the car flying past him was “almost like a movie” and for a moment, he thought it was a plane.

