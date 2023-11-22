FBI investigating ‘vehicle explosion’ at Rainbow Bridge on US-Canadian border

By Celina Tebor, CNN

(CNN) — [Breaking news update, published at 1:46 p.m. ET]

Federal authorities in Buffalo, New York, are investigating a “vehicle explosion” at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between US and Canada, adding that the “situation is very fluid.”

The FBI is coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement in the ongoing investigation, it said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time,” the statement said.

[Previous story, published at 1:31 p.m. ET]

The Rainbow Bridge crossing connecting the US and Canada near Niagara Falls has been shut down on both sides due to a crash, according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition.

A vehicle was trying to enter the US side of the border, according to a spokesperson for the Niagara Falls mayor’s office.

“We don’t really know too much – just that there was a vehicle trying to come into the US and they shut down both sides of the bridge,” Aaron Ferguson, public information officer for the city of Niagara Falls, told CNN.

The bridge was reported closed at 11:51 a.m. because of the crash, according to the technology coalition. Camera footage from the coalition shows haze surrounding the bridge.

There are four ports of entry between Canada and the US near Niagara Falls, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Laura Dolan contributed to this report.

