Super Bowl Fast Facts

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the Super Bowl, the championship game of the National Football League.

February 11, 2024 – Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Usher will headline the halftime show.

February 12, 2023 – Super Bowl LVII takes place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. This is the first Super Bowl to feature two Black starting quarterbacks.

February 13, 2022 – Super Bowl LVI takes place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. It is the second time in Super Bowl history a team played on its home field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the first team to do so, last year at Raymond James Stadium.

Entertainment

2023 – Rihanna performs during the halftime show. Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds sings “America the Beautiful.” Chris Stapleton sings the national anthem while actor Troy Kotsur signs an ASL version.

2022 – Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre perform with Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Jhené Aiko performs “America the Beautiful,” and Mickey Guyton sings the national anthem.

Super Bowl Commercials

1967 – A 30-second commercial costs about $40,000 during the first Super Bowl.

2023 – A 30-second spot costs about $7 million.

Viewership and Ratings (Nielsen)

2015 – Super Bowl XLIX (49) is the most watched US telecast of all time, with an average viewership of 114.4 million.

Other Facts

First Super Bowl – January 15, 1967 – The first Super Bowl championship game was between the NFL (Green Bay Packers) and AFL (Kansas City Chiefs) champions at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The score was Green Bay, 35 and Kansas City, 10. Attendance was 61,946. Bart Starr, the quarterback for Green Bay, was named the MVP.

Lowest Winning Score – February 3, 2019 – Lowest scoring winner – New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3 – Super Bowl LIII, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Highest Winning Score – January 28, 1990 – Highest scoring winner – San Francisco 49ers, 55, Denver Broncos, 10 – Super Bowl XXIV, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. This was also the largest margin of victory to date.

Most Played – New England Patriots, 11

Most Wins – The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers are tied with six.

Most Losses – Denver Broncos and New England Patriots are tied with five.

The NFL pays for up to 150 rings at $5,000 per ring (plus adjustments for increases in gold and diamonds).

The NFL also pays for 150 pieces of jewelry for the losing team, which may not cost more than half the price set for the Super Bowl ring.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is made from sterling silver by Tiffany & Co.

February 1, 2004 – Janet Jackson’s breast is exposed during the halftime performance at Super Bowl XXXVIII (38) when fellow performer Justin Timberlake rips away a piece of her bodice. She later claims it was a “wardrobe malfunction.”

February 6, 2011 – Cowboy Stadium seating problems, “incomplete installation of temporary seats in a limited number of sections made the seats unusable,” leaves 1,250 ticket holders without seats. 850 were distributed around the stadium to other seats, 400 were left with no options. NFL promises triple refunds for the $800.00 ticket for all 1250 people.

February 3, 2013 – A power failure at the Super Dome halts the game and leaves half of the stadium in the dark for 34 minutes. Super Bowl XLVII (47) is played in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Baltimore Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31. Beyoncé is the half-time performer.

