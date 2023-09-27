Boyfriend indicted on murder, tampering with evidence charges in 8-year-old case of missing Kentucky mom Crystal Rogers

By Dakin Andone, Melissa Alonso and David Williams, CNN

(CNN) — The boyfriend of Crystal Rogers, a Kentucky mother of five who vanished in 2015, has been arrested and indicted on a murder charge in her killing, court records show.

Brooks Houck was arrested “without incident” by FBI agents and the Kentucky State Police “on charges stemming” from the Rogers investigation, the FBI’s office in Louisville said in a statement Wednesday.

The original indictment has been sealed, but a redacted version filed last Wednesday in Nelson County Circuit Court indicates Houck is accused of killing Rogers on July 3 or 4, 2015. In addition, he was indicted on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

An attorney for Houck did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Court records indicate Houck is scheduled to be arraigned on October 5, when the FBI says more details in the case will be revealed. His bail is set at $10,000,000.

Rogers was last seen or heard from on July 3, 2015, according to an FBI missing person poster. Her mother reported Rogers missing two days later, and her car – a red Chevrolet Impala – was found abandoned with a flat tire in Bardstown, some 40 miles southeast of Louisville. Her keys, phone and purse were inside.

Houck and Rogers “had a stressed relationship at times,” Houck told CNN’s sister network HLN in 2015, adding he had cooperated with the investigation.

Houck’s family farm was among the locations searched during the investigation, Rogers’ parents said at the time, but Houck would not let the family on the property, they said.

