Baltimore Police are at the scene of a ‘mass shooting incident,’ officials say

Published 12:41 AM

Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — Baltimore Police officers are at the scene of an overnight “mass shooting incident” in South Baltimore, Baltimore Police Spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge said Sunday.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue, Eldridge said.

It’s unclear how many people have been injured. A news conference is expected.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

