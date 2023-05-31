A Navy pilot was rescued from the waters off Florida after ejecting from an F-5 aircraft

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — A Navy pilot was rescued from the water by helicopter Wednesday morning after ejecting from an F-5 aircraft taking off from Naval Air Station Key West in the Florida Keys, according to station officials.

The pilot ejected 25 miles south of the station’s Boca Chica Field around 9:20 a.m., and search and rescue crews in an MH-60S helicopter rescued the pilot from the water within minutes, according to Kent Cummins, a principal authorizing official for the naval air station.

Authorities have confirmed that the pilot was the only person on the aircraft when the incident occurred, according to CNN affiliate WSVN. The pilot was responsive when transported to a Miami-area hospital, according to Cummins.

The pilot was assigned to Fighter Squadron Composite VFC-111, an active and reserve unit based at the naval station known as “Sun Downers.” The naval air station said it will investigate the cause of the incident.

