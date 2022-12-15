Arkansas police officer killed, state trooper wounded, after pursuit of suspect who barricaded himself in a residence

By Hannah Sarisohn, CNN

An Arkansas police officer was shot and killed Wednesday night while attempting to take a man into custody after a vehicle pursuit, according to a release from Arkansas State Police.

A state trooper also sustained gunshot wounds in the incident after the shooting suspect barricaded himself inside a residence, police say.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes, abandoned his vehicle during a police pursuit and fled on foot before allegedly firing at two Stuttgart police officers, state police said.

Sergeant Donald Scoby, a four-year veteran of the Stuttgart Police Department, sustained a fatal gunshot wound, according to the release.

Barnes then entered a nearby residence occupied by a woman who barricaded herself inside before being safely extricated by a state police SWAT team, almost eight hours after the pursuit and shooting occurred, police said.

Barnes then allegedly shot a state police SWAT team member who was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Barnes was fatally wounded during the gunfire exchange with SWAT team members, according to the release.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.