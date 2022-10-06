Four critically injured after NYPD vehicle jumps curb after colliding with another car

By Mark Morales, CNN

A car crash involving a New York Police Department vehicle in the Bronx has left four pedestrians fighting for their lives, authorities said.

The crash happened at 3 p.m. ET when a police cruiser collided with another car near the intersection of Westchester Avenue and Hoe Avenue, according to a police spokesperson. The force of the collision sent the police vehicle careening into a group of people, the spokesperson said.

Four pedestrians were listed in critical condition, along with three others who suffered serious injuries and one other who had minor injuries, according to a spokesman with the Fire Department of New York.

All were taken to hospitals, the spokesman said.

Two police officers were injured in the crash. Their condition is unknown, according to the spokesman.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.