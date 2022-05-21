One dead after finishing Brooklyn Half Marathon and 15 others injured

By Liam Reilly, CNN

A 32-year-old runner died Saturday after finishing a half marathon in Brooklyn where 15 others were injured, police and fire officials said.

An official cause and manner of death should be released in the coming days, the New York City’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner said.

The marathoner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement, having collapsed after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m. in Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach neighborhood, NYPD Det. Arlene Muniz told CNN.

He immediately received attention from on-site medical staff before being transported to Coney Island Hospital, according to Brooklyn Half Marathon organizer the New York Road Runners (NYRR). The runner was pronounced dead at the hospital at 9:44 a.m., Muniz said.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a participant following the 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half,” the NYRR said in a statement. “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the runner’s family and those close to them.”

An additional 15 individuals were transported to local hospitals from the race, the New York Fire Department told CNN. At least four were in serious condition, the FDNY said.

NYRR coordinates with city agency partners and weather experts leading up to and during races. During the marathon, temperatures ranged from the low 60s to the high 70s Fahrenheit, the organization said. The relative humidity in the city during the first couple hours of the race was between 96% and 97%, according to the National Weather Service.

