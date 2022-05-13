5 things to know for May 13: Ukraine, Baby formula, Roe v. Wade, Covid, Capitol riot

By AJ Willingham, CNN

Plunging cryptocurrency prices have caught the attention of federal regulators and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who worry the crypto rollercoaster could shake investors of all stripes.

Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can get “5 Things You Need to Know Today” delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1.Ukraine

Millions of people around the world will die” if Ukraine’s Black Sea ports aren’t reopened, says the head of the UN World Food Programme, David Beasley. The official is pleading with Russian President Vladimir Putin to reopen the channels, and the EU is proposing ways to ease the blockade of produce exports like corn, wheat and barley out of Ukraine. The EU’s top diplomat announced today that the bloc will provide $521 million in military support to Ukraine. Meanwhile, a sustained Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region was hampered after at least two bridges vital to continuing the Ukrainian advance were blown up. However, Ukrainian forces are reportedly pressing on in the area.

2.Baby formula

Parents are looking for answers and alternatives as the baby formula shortage continues to worsen in the US. A recall and plant shutdown from Abbott Nutrition in February snowballed into larger supply chain issues, resulting in extremely high out-of-stock rates for baby formula — 43% for the week ending May 8. Manufacturers say they are producing at full capacity, and Abbott says its plant could be open in a matter of weeks, but it’s all not enough to keep up with demand. The American baby formula market is relatively shut off from other countries due to regulatory constraints and recent trade agreements, which is helping drive the product shortage.

3. Roe v. Wade

Republican lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Merrick Garland to enforce a 1950 federal law that makes it illegal to hold protests outside the homes of judges. Protesters have been holding peaceful demonstrations outside the homes of multiple conservative Supreme Court justices after the publication of a Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Meanwhile, leading anti-abortion groups ​​are urging state lawmakers to reject legislation that would criminalize women for having abortions. Their call is prompted by fears that women who have abortions could be charged criminally if Roe is struck down.

4. Coronavirus

North Korea has announced its first Covid-19 deaths, the result of an “explosive” outbreak that state media says has sickened more than 350,000 in the country. North Korea has never reported Covid deaths before, though few believe the nation of 25 million, however isolated, has managed to avoid the effects of a deadly global virus. A large outbreak in the country could prove disastrous, since its reclusive policies and poor health care infrastructure leave it ill-prepared for a large onslaught of patients. North Korea is also not believed to have received any Covid vaccinations. China has already offered assistance, and South Korea and the US have said they are open to dialogue.

5. Capitol riot

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol has subpoenaed five Republican lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy and the others have rejected the panel’s requests to voluntarily cooperate, and McCarthy has made it well-known he believes the panel is illegitimate. New audio has revealed that, in the days following the insurrection, the minority leader had considered asking then-President Donald Trump to resign. The panel wants to understand how McCarthy’s initial criticisms of Trump changed to support, and whether Trump pressured him to change his tone when the pair met in late January 2021. The other Republican congressmen included in this round of subpoenas are Jim Jordan of Ohio, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.

THIS JUST IN

Elon Musk says he is putting his bid to acquire Twitter on hold, weeks after agreeing to take the company private in a $44 billion deal. His announcement came in a Friday morning tweet.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike won’t run in the Preakness, but the Belmont could still be in the cards

One shocking, against-the-odds win is enough.

Some Mega Millions players claim prizes after host calls out wrong number

The poor host definitely wins the “Most Awkward Day at Work” award.

Here’s who’s competing in the Eurovision Song Contest’s grand final

It’s Eurovision, so truly anything can happen.

For half a decade, “Friday the 13th” has been stuck in a copyright dispute over who owns the original script

An appropriate read for today (stay lucky, everyone!)

“Top Gun: Maverick” mixes nostalgia and full-throttle action

Ride into the SEQUEL ZONE!

QUIZ TIME

Which famous piece of art was bought for a record $195 million this week?

A. Andy Warhol’s “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn”

B. Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa”

C. Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night”

D. Pablo Picasso’s “Guernica”

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see if you’re correct!

TODAY’S NUMBER

$7 trillion

That’s about how much has been wiped out from the stock market this year. The S&P 500 is now barely above bear market levels (meaning a 20% decline from a recent closing high) and analysts report the Nasdaq 100 is off to the worst start for any year, ever.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The barrier between the regard in which they held her couldn’t penetrate into her heart, and the lie the disease told her was so convincing.”

— Ashley Judd, who revealed her mother Naomi Judd died by suicide. The country music icon took her life the day before she and her daughter Wynonna, who made up the music duo The Judds, were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Need help, or know someone who does? In the US, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide also provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

The beautiful Chinese art of glass painting

What does it take to make a one-of-a-kind painted glass bottle? A curved paintbrush, a steady hand and a ton of patience. (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.