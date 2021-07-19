One person dead, one injured after motorcycle crash in Monterey

Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) One man is dead after a motorcycle crash that happened early Sunday morning. A passenger was also on the motorcycle with the driver during the crash. Monterey Police Department says it appears the man who was driving lost control and crashed.

The single motorcycle crash happened on the northbound lanes on the 600 block of Casanova Avenue.

Officers and medical personnel were dispatched to Casanova Avenue on July 18 at 12:26 a.m. When they arrived to the scene, they tried to render aid to the driver and the passenger.

The driver of the motorcycle, 27-year-old Giovanni Jimenez of Monterey, succumbed to his injuries from the collision. The passenger was transported to Natividad Medical Center in critical condition.

Monterey Police is investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Monterey Police Department

at (831) 646-3830. People can also remain anonymous, and call (831) 646-3840.