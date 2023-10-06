The Taste of Carmel: A Spectacular Culinary and Wine Event Raises Funds for Animal Charities

CARMEL, Calif. (KION-TV) - The annual "Taste of Carmel" event, known as the city's premier culinary and wine extravaganza, took place last on Thursday, October 6th. The event, held in the historic Carmel Mission courtyard, was a resounding success, attracting a record-breaking number of participants and selling out completely.

A total of 70 renowned restaurants, wineries, and other vendors from the region came together to showcase their finest creations, tantalizing the taste buds of eager food enthusiasts. From delectable appetizers to gourmet entrees, and from exquisite desserts to an impressive selection of wines, the event offered a diverse range of culinary delights to suit every palate.

The Taste of Carmel went beyond just indulging in delicious food and drink. It also served as a platform to support two prominent animal charities, the Doris Day Animals Foundation and Max's Helping Paws Foundation. Attendees had the opportunity to contribute to these causes through a silent auction, which featured an array of exclusive items and experiences generously donated by local businesses and organizations.

The silent auction was met with tremendous enthusiasm, with bidders vying for coveted prizes, ranging from luxury getaway packages to unique dining experiences. The funds raised will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the Doris Day Animals Foundation and Max's Helping Paws Foundation, furthering their missions to provide care, support, and advocacy for animals in need.

Throughout the evening, the historic Carmel Mission courtyard was transformed into a hub of excitement and celebration. Live music set the ambiance, creating a lively and vibrant atmosphere that complemented the culinary offerings. Attendees mingled, sampled various delicacies, and engaged in conversations with chefs and winemakers, making the event not only a gastronomic delight but also a social gathering of like-minded individuals with a shared passion for food, wine, and animal welfare.