Women’s U.S Open Bringing Revenue to the Peninsula

PACIFIC GROVE, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The Women's U.S. Open is now in full swing.

The big event is not only bringing in money for Pebble Beach, but also other parts of the central coast,

Businesses tell KION big events like this are positive. Especially after starting off the year with a tough start because of the winter storms.

Many fans went to the first day of the Women's U.S. Open out at Pebble Beach.

With the tournament now happening, businesses like Pacific Gardens Inn saw both fans and participants look to try and stay here for the weekend.

The hotel also says it got some important people to stay. They started reservations for the weekend awhile back according to owner Robert Boerner.

“Probably a year out is when we start taking reservations,” Boerner said. “And we were fortunate enough to get a few players, a couple of caddies and some family members and spectators, volunteers. And so for us it's been a pretty substantial impact.”

Around this time of year Boerner says the number of guests depends on the weather in both the Valley and Northern California. But comparing this year to last, the hotel is seeing more foot traffic.

Boerner also said the winter storms did slow things down for them, but thanks to thE Women’s U.S. Open, it's making up for the loss of business.