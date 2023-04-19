Skip to Content
Monterey County
County of Monterey asking for community input to develop a broadband internet strategy

County of Monterey

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County officials are asking for community input to develop a regional broadband strategy.

The county launched a similar survey about access to high-speed internet in January. That survey focused on identifying where service is lacking.

This second survey aims to identify underserved groups which will help prioritize projects and outline grant funding options.

This project is backed with federal funds secured by the Golden State Finance Authority (GSFA). The survey is available in English and Spanish.

