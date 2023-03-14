Thousands are still away from their homes after levee breaks in Pajaro

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV): It's been a couple days since the Pajaro river levee breached. A man who did not want to be identified has been living in Pajaro for the past 8 years.

He had to evacuate twice this year because of the flooding and he said he feels a bit overwhelmed.

"I feel sad because we never thought this would happen and only God knows why he does things."

His son's education has also been impacted.

"His school is closed," said the man. "He only went yesterday and not today -- apparently because there was going to be a storm."

There is still severe flooding on Salinas Rd. People said they're not just worried about the damage being done to their homes but also where they work.

"To be honest, the rain is affecting my job." said the man.

At this moment, Monterey County said there's more than 300 people at emergency shelters.

The County Public Works office said once the flood water is gone they'll have to assess the roads in Pajaro to see if they're safe to drive on. That may take longer in some areas where flooding was disastrous.