Las Lomas community now under evacuation warning

LAS LOMAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Selena Corona may not live in Las Lomas but her family does.

She said she is worried that her family can go through what the Pajaro community went through this past weekend.

"It's a stressor being under evacuation warning, especially when our neighboring community, Pajaro just got flooded." said Corona.

Monterey County said they're working with other agencies to stabilize the breach that started the flooding in Pajaro.

"Water resource agency and the state and a state contractor that deals with these kind of emergencies - K W Emerson is working up there," said Glenn Church, Monterey County Supervisor for District 2. "They're putting riprap to try to secure this."

But Supervisor Church said that there may be a problem when it comes to securing the levee because there is more rain on the way. The goal is to have the initial breach stabilized by the end of Monday.

People in Las Lomas said although they have not been hit by severe flooding in several years -- it's something they're always worried about. One Pajaro shop owner said he is concerned because of the money he is losing out on because of the flooding.

"My merchandise was damaged and my equipment." said Hector Llamas, Pajaro business owner.

Llamas said he plans to meet with County officials on Wednesday to voice his concerns about flooding in the future.