Gonzales theft leads to arrest in Shasta County, 40 guns found

Monterey County Sheriff's Officer
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Sheriff's SWAT team served a search warrant in Shasta County and uncovered over 40 weapons ranging from handguns, rifles, ghost guns, silencers, meth and other drugs were also located.

In Dec. of 2021, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into the theft of 30 firearms in a home outside of the city of Gonzales.

During the course of the investigation, a suspect was identified that was living in Shasta County.

Guns and drugs found in Shasta County warrant arrest. Photo courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives arrested the suspect and transported him to Monterey County Jail to be booked.

