Monterey County offers hand sanitizer and N95 masks for priority groups

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County has received a limited supply of N95 masks and hand sanitizer that local priority groups and organizations can apply for.

The supplies will be given through the County's Medical Health Operational Area Coordinator program.

Priorities will be given to:

Health care facilities for acuate and outpatient facilities serving communities in Healthy Places Index Quartiles one and two

Schools

Day child cares (centers and licensed in-home)

Adult day care centers

In Home Support Service workers

Faith based institutions serving communities in Healthy Places Index Quartiles 1 and 2

Congregate living facilities

Shelters and organizations serving unsheltered populations

Those listed above can submit a request through the Monterey County Emergency Medical Services Agency and must submit an online form here.