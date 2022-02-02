Monterey County offers hand sanitizer and N95 masks for priority groups
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County has received a limited supply of N95 masks and hand sanitizer that local priority groups and organizations can apply for.
The supplies will be given through the County's Medical Health Operational Area Coordinator program.
Priorities will be given to:
- Health care facilities for acuate and outpatient facilities serving communities in Healthy Places Index Quartiles one and two
- Schools
- Day child cares (centers and licensed in-home)
- Adult day care centers
- In Home Support Service workers
- Faith based institutions serving communities in Healthy Places Index Quartiles 1 and 2
- Congregate living facilities
- Shelters and organizations serving unsheltered populations
Those listed above can submit a request through the Monterey County Emergency Medical Services Agency and must submit an online form here.
