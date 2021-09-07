Skip to Content
Monterey County
Federal monthly payments end for thousands of Central Coast residents

Monterey County Workforce Development Board
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Thousands on the Central Coast will have to seek employment after monthly unemployment benefits come to an end just before Labor Day.

Nearly 9 million Americans will no longer be receiving $300 per week. These federal funds were meant to provide some relief to families impacted by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The Monterey County Workforce Development is expected to have a virtual job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

