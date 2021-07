Monterey County

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol confirms that a car traveling northbound along Highway 1 caught fire just before Lightfighter Drive Sunday.

The vehicle was fully engulfed and producing a lot of smoke. CHP closed the second and third lanes of the highway at 6:06 p.m., but have since reopened them.

Only one vehicle was involved. The fire is now out.



