Monterey County

CARMEL, Calif. (KION) Two mountain lions were spotted in a residential neighborhood of Carmel early Sunday morning, according to the Carmel-by-the-Sea Police Officers Association.

The association said the cats were seen in the area of Scenic Road and 8th Avenue around 12:15 a.m. on February 14.

Police are warning residents to be careful when they are outside after dark.

Click here to view video of the mountain lions: https://youtu.be/mYj2Ong-aHs