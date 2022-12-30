Parts of Highway 9 shutdown due to mudslides, sink holes and trees down

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Caltrans and CHP Santa Cruz have announced parts of Highway 9 are closed due to mudslides, trees down and sinkholes.

The closures include Paradise Park to Glengarry Rd, Highway 236 and China Grade Road, and Paradise Park to Glengarry Rd.

Here is a map of the closure areas of Highway 9.

Officers are asking residents to avoid the impacted areas. There is no estimated time on when those parts of Highway 9 will reopen.

UPDATE AT 9:17 P.M ON DEC 31, 2022- The Boulder Creek Volunteer Fire Department said the closure between Brookdale and Ben Lomond is back open.

The Fire Department says, it's received reports that one lane of Bear Creek Road is open.

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said there is currently a full closure on Highway 9 due to wires and trees blocking all lanes.

The closure is between Waterman Gap and Upper Highway 236.

There is no estimate for reopening per Caltrans.