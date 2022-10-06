California International Airshow returns this weekend

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): A fall tradition returns to the Salinas Municipal Airport

The California International Airshow will be taking to the skies on Saturday and Sunday. There will be plenty of thrills and family fun for all to enjoy.

Active military members do get into the Airshow for free with a valid I.D. You can still purchase tickets here or at the gate on Saturday and Sunday.

Gates will be opening at 9 a.m. each day. The show will begin at 11 a.m., depending on the weather

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds were originally supposed to headline the event but canceled the rest of their performance season in September.

The headline act will be the USAF F-35A Lightning II Fighting Jet. The Red Bull Air Force Team will be making its debut in Salinas.

They will bring their renowned aerobatics along with the Red Bull Helicopter that does back flips. Yes, you read that correctly. The Red Bull Skydive team will also perform their jump demonstrations during the weekend.

Here is a list of performers who will be taking to the air and on the ground this weekend.

Jon Melby: Back for a second straight year, Melby will be dazzling crowds in the sky. He will fly his f Pitts S-1B Muscle Bi-Plane and do high-energy aerobatics in a lightweight, big, horsepower airplane.

Brad Wursten: He will be making his debut at the Airshow this year. Wursten will be flying the MXS-R aerobatic aircraft by MX aircraft. His plane will bring speed and aerial wonder to crowds.

Anna Serbinenko: Born in Ukraine, Serbinenko will perform her Sky Dancing performance for her debut in Salinas. Special classical music will be playing alongside Serbineko's performance.

Eric Tucker: The hometown pilot will be flying in an aircraft that was built in 1941. The plane was designed in the late 1920s. He will fly in three different acts, and one of them includes landing his plane atop a moving van.

There will also be a Jet fire truck and dueling Monster Trucks. The Wall of Fire will close out each show on the weekend.